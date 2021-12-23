Trees make for good quests in games don't they?

We're nearing the end of the year and my brain's battery is flashing red. There's some Christmassy-ness flowing in to tide me over, thanks to the mini-Christmas tree in my room. Every year it's popped on the wardrobe alongside an honorary Lynx Africa. They share the same festive colours, after all.

Having pondered my tree for a bit, I thought about trees in games and how they make for good side quests. Now join me by the bark, as I examine why this might be the case in a roundabout manner.