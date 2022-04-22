If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Trek those stars in the utterly delightful Approaching Infinity

Ancient crime of the Mariner
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A screenshot from Approaching Infinity where the away team are exploring a planet

There are plenty of space exploration games that take after Elite. It's only a matter of time before I end up recommending one here, since they're often pretty good, but Approaching Infinity has got there first because it's not only good, it's doing things completely differently.

It's a free-roaming space game about exploring, trading, fighting, and doing questy things. But instead of copying Elite wholesale, it merely borrows some parts, and combines them with a classic roguelike framework, and lovingly paints the result with a huge dose of Star Trek. If your eyebrows just did a thing, I'd be very surprised if you don't enjoy it.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

RPS@PAX

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch