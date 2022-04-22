Trek those stars in the utterly delightful Approaching Infinity

There are plenty of space exploration games that take after Elite. It's only a matter of time before I end up recommending one here, since they're often pretty good, but Approaching Infinity has got there first because it's not only good, it's doing things completely differently.

It's a free-roaming space game about exploring, trading, fighting, and doing questy things. But instead of copying Elite wholesale, it merely borrows some parts, and combines them with a classic roguelike framework, and lovingly paints the result with a huge dose of Star Trek. If your eyebrows just did a thing, I'd be very surprised if you don't enjoy it.