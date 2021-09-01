F.E.A.R. was good and I miss it. Not that it's gone, of course, just that it's one of those dormant series that probably won't come back. If it does? Most likely it'll be proper naff anyway, seeing as numbers two and three weren't exactly pushing things forwards. If anything, it veered from F.E.A.R. to A.C.T.I.O.N a little too heavily in its final days.

The original F.E.A.R. had those clean lines, that slow-mo, and an exceptional use of grey. All of which were lost a bit with those follow-ups. But having dipped into the demo for FPS Trepang2, I've realised this might be the closest I can get to a true F.E.A.R. sequel.