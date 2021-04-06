If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Turbo Overkill is an FPS where you have a chainsaw for a leg

I'm glad I saw this
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn
Published
Turbo Overkill legsaw.jpg

Ever since I carved up aliens in Gears Of War with my gun-that-also-has-a-chainsaw-built-into-it, I've always thought more video games could use inventive saw contraptions. That's why Turbo Overkill has me very excited, as it's an FPS where the protagonist has a chainsaw for a leg. And the gifs which show it off? Yeah, it's a thumbs-up from me.

Turbo Overkill is a bloody, fast-paced FPS where you play as a cyborg who has a knack for cleaning up mean cyberpunky streets with beefy guns, but also their "legsaw". There's not a whole lot of info out there on the game yet, but what we do have is a few strong gifs from the game's Twitter account.

Get a load of this one:

Dual-wielding pistols, nice. Bit of wall-running, cool. A good slide, yes. Wait, hang on, have they unsheathed their chainsaw leg mid-slide, so when they clatter into those enemies below they'll tear right through them? Cor, that's neat.

This one shows off a pistol that turns enemies into red gunk:

The best part about this gif isn't actually the explosion of gore, but the left-handed gun twirling that leads up to that moment.

Finally, we've got meaty mini-gun gameplay:

Very Doom this one, with its dim lighting, flurry of bullets, and one large mini-gun. I'm a fan of said mini-gun also transforming into a flamethrower mid-fight.

There's no release date yet for Turbo Overkill, but you can keep up with the game over on its Twitter page, or through their Discord server.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

