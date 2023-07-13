Turbo Overkill's 1.0 release has been delayed so its dev can fix bugs and spend time with newborn baby
Good reasons
Turbo Overkill is an over-the-top first-person shooter about dual-wielding weapons, pulping monsters, and having a chainsaw for a leg. It was due to leave early access with the release of its final chapter on July 18th, but its lead developer has chosen to delay it instead. He has a pretty good reason: his development time had "been slowly sucked away as I've been coming to grips with fatherhood."
"We gotta delay, last time, I swear," says a delay announcement shared on Discord, screenshotted, and posted on Twitter.
"In short, the game is complete from start to finish. We technically could release now, but we felt we need a little more time to resolve a lot of other things. We are not 100% there with some of the optimization and level flow. The multiplayer suite is still a little rusty (needs more options) and the amount of bugs I've encountered in the campaign I feel are a little much.
"Another reason for the delay, and I usually don't bring up my personal life, but my partner and I recently had a baby girl!" the announcement continues. "Any time I had left till the 18th deadline has been slowly sucked away as I've been coming to grips with fatherhood (babies are hard)!"
The statement was followed by a press release from publishers Apogee confirming that the new release date would be Friday, August 11th.
Delays are always fine, but never more so when it's about supporting the work-life balance of the developers. Babies are hard.
Turbo Overkill is also apparently already great, with Ed awarding it a Bestest Best in his early access review. "A perfectly paced retro-inspired FPS which'll have you wishing every future video game protagonist is outfitted with a chainsaw for a leg," he wrote.