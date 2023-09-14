Unity close offices as staff receive threats after new pricing policy reveal

Unity staff have been sent threats in the wake of the controversial unveiling of a new pricing structure for Unity games. The company have now closed several of their offices to protect employees, and a law enforcement investigation is underway.

"Hey y'all, just a reminder to think before you target Unity employees," reads a tweet from senior XR product designer Javier Busto. "This morning we learned that law enforcement notified several Unity offices of credible threats. This fucking sucks."

"Working at Exxon, threats on our office I could at least like, 'get'," senior software engineer Eli C Davis posted. "But working at Unity? What?! Threatening devs in AUSTIN is the stupidest fucking thing."

Senior product manager Utsav Jamwal attributed the threats to the backlash against Unity's recent pricing structure announcements. "[San Francisco] and Austin offices were closed today due to safety threats, I can only assume because of pricing changes announces yesterday," he wrote. "Surprising how far people are willing to go in today's age. Unfortunate."

"Today, we have been made aware of a potential threat to some of our offices," a Unity spokesperson told RPS over email. "We have taken immediate and proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees, which is our top priority. We are closing our offices today and tomorrow that could be potential targets for this threat, and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation."