Until Dawn remaster confirmed for PC, “rebuilt and enhanced” former PS4 exclusive out later this year

The rumours were true! Until Dawn, Supermassive Games’ breakthrough horror game previously exclusive to PlayStation 4, is coming to PC in a remastered re-release later this year.

A spruced-up version of the 2015 game - which set the formula for Supermassive’s effective mix of choose-your-own-death branching stories, uncanny facial tech and cameos from Hollywood actors later repeated in the Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry - was reported to be on the way to PC this time last week.

An announcement trailer revealed during Sony’s State of Play showcase today confirmed the report, with UK studio Ballistic Moon working on a remastered Until Dawn said to be “rebuilt and enhanced” from the original.

The brief snippets of footage seen during the trailer certainly look nice, but don’t really give a proper idea of how far those enhancements might go. Until Dawn looked sharp at the time, with its wobbly framerate being the main downside - almost a decade on, you’d hope that might be smoothed out in this upcoming release.

Otherwise, what we see is largely a trailer for the original Until Dawn itself, with Hayden ‘Heroes’ Panettiere’s Sam joined by the likes of Rami Malek in a cast of teens trying to escape a gravelly-voiced killer in the snowy mountains. Whether they survive will be down to your ability to choose the right options and occasionally pass a quicktime event, which will be familiar if you’ve played The Quarry or any of the Dark Pictures games released since.

The Until Dawn remaster will release for PC later in 2024 - you’d expect it might be out before Halloween - ahead of the planned film adaptation of what is basically a playable horror movie anyway. From experience, it’s still packed with effective scares and well worth playing if you haven’t had the chance yet.