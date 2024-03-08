If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, sequel to the WWI adventure game, escapes mobile and Netflix exclusivity onto PC

A decade after The Great War

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home character James (and dog Walt) plays a clarinet while overlooking the sunset on a World War I battlefield
Image credit: Ubisoft
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on

The sequel to emotional 2014 World War I adventure game Valiant Hearts: The Great War has hit PC, after a year and change locked down to mobile devices and a Netflix subscription - and a decade after its predecessor.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home picks up after the events of the original interweaving narrative between five characters during the First World War, following four new characters (plus returning dog pal Walt) in Harlem Hellfighter James - who inspires a jazz soundtrack based on the Hellfighters’ introduction of jazz to Europe - nurse Anna, German diver Ernst and British pilot George.

Developed by original Valiant Hearts studio Ubisoft Montpellier with Old Skull Games, Coming Home was first released in January 2023 as a mobile exclusive only available to Netflix subscribers, as part of a three-game deal between Ubisoft and the streaming giant.

Now, it’s come to PC thanks to a port from devs Ubisoft Da Nang, whose work on the PC and Xbox/PlayStation/Switch versions apparently makes them one of the first Vietnamese studios to release a console game.

Cover image for YouTube video

Coming Home is available as a standalone release for £12.99, or as part of a two-game bundle with The Great War in Valiant Hearts: The Collection for £20.99. Both can also be played via the Ubisoft+ Premium subscription programme.

It’s been a decade since the first Valiant Hearts. At the time, Alec (RPS in Peace) found its mixture of absurd moments against the backdrop of the horrors of real-world conflict to be a tad disorientating, but nevertheless felt its emotional punch and narrative heft more than made up for the flaws, writing “there is no world in which I'd let those factors make me miss what Valiant Hearts gets right”.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Awaiting cover image

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Indie iOS Nintendo Switch PC Platformer PS3 PS4 Puzzle Ubisoft
See 5 more Ubisoft Entertainment Ubisoft Montpelier Ubisoft Montpellier Xbox 360 Xbox One
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Contributor

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as Editor-In-Chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments