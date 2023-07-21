Vote now for this year's RPS 100: Reader Edition

The RPS 100 is our annual countdown of our favourite PC games of all time, and this year, we're finally doing it at a sensible time - in that semi-quiet lull between notE3 and Gamescom, and definitely not during October when it's actual silly season for end of year releases. And like last year, we're bringing back our Readers Edition so you can join in with the endless debate about what's the correct number one PC game of all time as well. So vote now for your favourite PC games of all time, to be published as a separate list that will be yours and yours alone. Here's how to get involved.

To vote for your favourite PC games of all time, we've created a Google Form where you can list the names of your top 10 Bestest Best games from across the ages. We've also embedded the form below, so you can fill it out right here in this post.

Editor's Note: Sorry for defaulting back to the Google Form for this. The voting method we've been using for our more recent Bestest Best Reader Edition lists isn't really cut out for accommodating every PC game in existence (it breaks at around 1000 pre-listed games), so we thought this was the easiest compromise to avoid all potential confusion. Email addresses aren't collected.

All you need to do is write the names of the games you'd like to vote for in the boxes provided, starting at 10 and ending with your ultimate no.1.

Please try and use the full, official game name if you can, just to help try and rule out lots of repeat entries of the same game with ever so-slightly different spellings. If in doubt, check how it's presented on Steam.

Your top number one pick will receive ten points, your second pick will receive nine points, and so on, with your tenth pick receiving one point. These votes will then go into a big spreadsheet, and we'll tally them all up to create your own RPS 100 Reader Edition list, which we'll publish as a separate article once our team-voted version is up on the site.

To help make it extra special, we're also asking voters to contribute 100 words or so on why they love of their chosen picks. I should stress, this isn't compulsory - you can still vote without doing this - but we will be including these comments in the article if you'd like to say a few words about why this game is your ultimate fav (it's also why we're asking you to provide your name / RPS user name, so we can attribute these comments to the right folks). We've also given you the option to write a bit for all your games this year, rather than just your number one like last year's list, to help ensure that every game that gets voted in has at least a few words next to it (as some looked quite lonely last year!).

That's it! I'm excited to see what games make the cut, and most importantly, how they stack up to the games in our own list. This isn't going to be a one-time thing, either - the RPS 100: Reader's Edition is going to be an annual event, just like our own list, so if you find this post in a week's time and have missed the cut-off, fear not. There's always next year.

To cast your votes, please make sure you complete this form by 5pm BST on Friday, July 28th.

Thanks again, and happy voting!

