Warstride Challenges is an FPS where your greatest enemy... is yourself

Warstride Challenges is an FPS where your greatest enemy... is yourselfoooOOOoooo
Warstride Challenges is a retro-inspired FPS that's also a rally game at heart. The game rules and I am smitten with it, mainly because it puts my FPS acumen through its paces: aim, movement, and shrimp-back are all subject to rigorous testing.
But the game also appeals to a primal, competitive side of me. The one that's desperate to beat my rival Patrick, a bot who's literally programmed to be really good, and Edders, a ghostly version of myself who either strokes my ego or shatters it to pieces.
