Wavetale's watersliding delights could fill a game on their own

It's not all that easy for an action platformer to stand out, even if it does a lot of things right. I'll talk a bit about how Wavetale does it, but the first one is obvious within a few minutes, because if you're anything like me you'll be ignoring the danger your family is in to slide around with your newfound powers going "wheeee!".

Very quickly, you see, you gain the ability to not just walk on water, but run up a little and you'll start power sliding freely around. Hold the jump button and you even charge up a big boosted power charge. Jump off the land and press sprint and you'll dive, briefly powering through the water before smashing out again. It is delightful.