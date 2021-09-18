What are we all playing this weekend?

Hold tight, it's still summer! Four more days and then you can put on as many jumps as you want and chug pumpkin spice lattes until you hurl but for now please, don't deny me the dregs of summer. I need this. You're probably indoors playing video games anyway, so what does it matter to you? Tell me: what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

Sin just filed a Scout Report about Webbed, a game about being a spider that I have loved since it was a little tech demo. They grow up so fast. Anyway, I want to be a little dancing spider, thank you.

Alice0

Cyberpunk 2077 is now probably in about as good shape as it'll ever be, right? Barring a suprise mega-overhaul? Sure, I'll return to finish that now. I stopped at the 'point of no return' because I didn't want to see the ended megajanked to hell, so I guess now it'll just be janked. That's fine. I quite fancy a return to those colourful streets, see some of my old identical quintuplet pals.

Colm

Obviously, Deathloop. I know everyone's going to say that this week, but that's because it is a Very Good Computer Game. NJPW's G1 Climax starts this weekend, so I'll probably watch that when I'm not kicking lads up the hole, too. If you're looking for some variety, that's something I'd imagine no one else will mention. Anyway, what are you doing reading this? Shouldn't you be playing Deathloop?

Ed

I'm mostly away this weekend so videogames are very much off the cards. But, if there's time I'll try and sneak into the Call Of Duty: Vanguard open beta. Maybe even some last minute Deathloop if I can sneak it in.

Imogen

Deathloop! Deathloop! Deathloop! And maybe some Toem. Why did both of these games release at the same time? They're like the only two things I wanna play and now I must choose between them.

James

I want to be cool and say something other than Deathloop, but I'd be lying.

A hell of a Toem.

Katharine

I'm looking forward to chilling out with Toem this weekend. It's just the kind of nice, short adventure I need after playing big old Eastward for review this week. That, and I never got round to playing The Artful Escape last weekend either.

Ollie

I haven't actually had time to give Apex Legends a whirl since they buffed Rampart to high heaven, so I'm looking forward to seeing just how unbalanced things have become in my short absence.

Rebecca

My first holiday in two years has flown by, but on the plus side I had Life Is Strange: True Colors waiting for me when I came back. The Life Is Strange franchise is one of my favourites so naturally I wanted to begin True Colors as soon as I got home, but thanks to this week's super-fun yet all-consuming Deathloop coverage, I haven't had a chance to do more than install it yet. Though I've succeeded so far in dodging spoilers, I'm starting to feel the FOMO, so I'm poised to finally dive in over the weekend.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?