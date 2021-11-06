What are we all playing this weekend?

This weekend we welcome many other countries to join us in Normal Time, the terrible timezones where for some reason we think it's cool to have sunset happen while people are still at work. Sure come on in, plenty of misery and vitamin D deficiency for everyone. Please, Summer Time all year round. For now, tell me, what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

is on holiday.

Alice0

I'm outside all weekend, I think. I'm planning to cycle to Glasgow today, then tomorrow hike to see a mysteriously small and isolated cemetery I've passed before in the Highlands. If I have any free time, I'll be back in Prague with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Ed

I need a break from Hollow Knight as it's totally broken me. I'm thinking I need to lighten the mood with some Judgment (PC release when???). Inscryption isn't exactly light-hearted, but hey, it's really good. So maybe more of that as well.

Hayden

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is here and I couldn't be more excited. Black Ops Cold War wasn't for me, but my initial impressions of Vanguard are already making me feel confident this year. Of course, having a favourite Call Of Duty is like having a favourite cup of tea. They're all basically the same, but we like to shout a lot when someone says they prefer PG Tips over Yorkshire tea. Call Of Duty is comfort food, so this weekend I'll be wrapping up in my blanket, drinking hot chocolate, and slaughtering people with an MP40. So cozy.

Imogen

I'm very into Apex Legends now the new season has dropped, so I'll be spending my weekend dropping hot onto the lush new island map. The new character is very cool too, I didn't think I'd like the aggressive playstyle, but whoops! Perhaps I play Apex a little more offensively that I thought I did.

The deepest of galactic rocks.

James

There's a big Deep Rock Galactic update out, and I'm interested to see how it changes the dynamic from dwarves vs bugs to dwarves vs robots.

Katharine

As we approach Advent Calendar season, I'm catching up on some great games I missed earlier in the year. Death's Door is on my list, as is The Forgotten City, and I'm finally going to stop being a coward and play some Wildermyth, too.

Ollie

I'll be bouncing awkwardly between Apex Legends and Call Of Duty: Vanguard this weekend, staying with each one just long enough to screw up my chances to do well in the other. I've tried to portal myself out of danger in Vanguard once already, so who knows what other wonders are in store for my tired bipartisan brain this weekend.

Rebecca

Halloween weekend ended up a little less spooky-fun than I'd hoped (which is my own fault for moving house in the last week of October), so this weekend I'll be playing more House Of Ashes and hopefully finishing it so I can stop dodging spoilers at long last. I'm also eager to check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0, the sheer scope of which is making me very grateful to be writing guides for a PC-exclusive site these days.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?