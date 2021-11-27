What are we all playing this weekend?

Rest up, reader dear. The most important day of year is almost here: Cyber Monday. And it's likely to be a big one! I do not know why so many of the megacorps now celebrate the day dedicated to all those cyberpunks who fight against injustice and corruption every day of their lives, but it's a day which deserves recognition. So rest today and play some games in-between polishing your mirrorshades, dusting off your leather, and preparing a fresh boot disc. On Monday we hack the planet, but what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I have been spending my lunchtimes this week playing Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (boy would I like to have been in the production meeting when they finally reached a compromise with that name). Playing it in 45-60 minute bursts has given it the feeling of an ITV serialisation, which I really enjoy, and I'm going to watch another few episodes this weekend, as it were. I am currently on a chapter called The Secret. I wonder what it might be about.

Alice0

Having bought new cycling kit for winter, I'm getting back into starting my weekend with a 50-mile ride. And then the weather forecast said snow. Welp. Alright, I'll be playing Super Auto Pets on the sofa while watching Christmas films on my Hallmark Channel trial.

Ed

For whatever reason, I've got an inkling to revisit some roguelikes. Hades and Dead Cells, mainly. It might be that I'm after something 'bitty' that I can just jump into for a spot of hacking and slashing, then dip out if I lose. Other than that: have a lie-in, eat a Twix.

Hayden

I'm at that stage where I've got so many bloody games on the go that I'm a little overwhelmed and want to just lie in bed and hide. I'm always on the prowl for a zombie game to play though, so when I stumbled upon The Last Stand: Aftermath, I knew that was my weekend sorted. I've not tried the series before, but the idea of already being infected when you start is an odd premise that I want to explore.

Imogen

I started a new playthrough of Dragon Age: Inquisition, which I realised by looking through old saves that I always do around this time of year. It's just a nice, cosy game to snuggle up on the sofa and play. Will I finish it? Who knows! I'll also be attacking the Steam Autumn Sale at some point, so I'm sure I'll have more than enough to distract me.

Zoom zoom!

James

I'm still trying to convince some friends to race me in Forza Horizon 5, while selectively forgetting they are all much, much better at car games than I am.

Katharine

I've got a family birthday this weekend, so I'll mostly be driving cross-country and eating my weight in nice food. I'm hoping to squeeze in some odd Switch minutes here and there (I still haven't had time to play the new Happy Home Paradise expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet), but it's likely to be a pretty gaming-free weekend for me unfortuantely.

Ollie

I've recently rediscovered the highs and lows of Hunt: Showdown. I don't remember being particularly great at the game before, but I'm looking back on those days with fondness now. It's like that bit in Back To The Future where Marty starts fading away while playing the guitar. His pained and disbelieving "I can't play!" is what plays through my head every time I'm dispatched with ease by another hunter. But then, we don't play Hunt because it's easy, do we? We play it for the stories.

Rebecca

Any of my fellow Midlanders out there fans of Steampunks in Space? I couldn't go this year, but I attended in spirit by theming my choice of games accordingly. This weekend I'll carry on with The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Max Gentlemen Sexy Business, just to ensure I don't miss out on my all-important annual steampunk palate cleanser. How else am I supposed to know it's the end of Halloween and the start of Christmas?

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?