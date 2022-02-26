What are we all playing this weekend?

The Steam Next Fest ends on Monday, so do check out the bevvy of demos while you can. We've already recommended loads but I still have a dozen or so I want to play. Which other demos would you recommend to everyone, gang? And what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I am a bundle of stress at the moment because I am moving to a country in just over a month, and yet still do not have a home to move to in said country. I was going to say I'd be playing more Horizon Forbidden West this weekend, but realistically I am going to try and solve incrementally larger jigsaws in Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams, because it calms me.

Alice0

My XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen campaign is close to disaster. I avoided objectives while teching up, and now the Avatar Project has already tripped into the countdown once, the Chosen are causing havoc, Alien Rulers are nightmares popping up all over, I'm facing the full forces of Advent, my entire roster is run ragged, and I've just been grounded by a UFO. But I did finally murder the Chosen Hunter and take down that lousy Archon King, so maybe I'm turning it around. Also, I want to improve some PB times in Neon White in the Steam Next Fest.

Ed

I won't be about much this weekend, but whatever time I do have will be spent with Elden Ring. Now that it's out in the wild, I'm looking forward to seeing everyone's messages. I'm sure they will all be very helpful.

Hayden

Elden Ring has consumed my soul and I love it. I'll try to head outside and get some fresh air, but there's a very high chance that I'll get sucked back into the Lands Between and lose track of time. Hopefully I won't spend the entire weekend struggling against the same boss, but that's also a possibility.

James

Horizon Forbidden West. PC games are for nerds.

Katharine

I'm still in the midst of Deathloop's grip, but I'll probably also be mopping up a couple more Steam Next Fest demos I haven't got round to yet as well. Alice0's impassioned write-up of Neon White has me itching to try it out, despite knowing full well I'll probably be terrible at it, and I'm intrigued to see what The Wandering Village is all about as well. I get big Xenoblade Chronicles 2 vibes from its towns on the back of big beasties setting, so I'm intrigued to see how that plays out. Maaaaybe I'll be brave enough to start playing Elden Ring? I'm not sure. At least I've got our wonderful guides team to walk me through it this time - something I didn't have in my previous Souls attempts... Wish me luck!

Liam

I've been playing Elden Ring pretty much constantly for the last week, so I can't see that changing anytime soon. I never understood Souls games before this one (and to be completely honest, used to be a little sniffy about their popularity as well) so it feels nice to be a part of all the conversations going on around its launch. Also, now that we're out of the review period, I can finally see everyone's daft messages littered around Limgrave. Very exciting.

Ollie

There is nothing except Elden Ring. I've played a hundred hours of it so far, and I feel like there's still so very much to see. This game is ludicrous.

Rebecca

This Saturday is my anniversary with my partner and, according to the modern gift guide I just made up, the appropriate way to mark 12 years together is to play some favourite pass-the-controller couch co-op games your significant other has been wanting to revisit to for a while, but couldn't because you were hogging all the systems to feed your obsession with Japanese murder mystery visual novels. So this weekend we're planning to play Monster Prom and carry on with the House Of Ashes Curator's Cut, all while eating our body weights in afternoon tea and Turkish take-out.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?