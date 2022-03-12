What are we all playing this weekend?

I know I keep harping on about it, but I'm so ready for spring. Sunset is now past 6pm and oh what a joy! Every morning, the leafy buds on the tree outside my bedroom window are just a little fatter. And who knows, maybe it'll even become warm. Until then, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

I'm probably going to keep playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla, to be honest. Whaaat? It's good fun! Elden Ring is way too stressful for me at the moment.

Alice0

I pulled my XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen campaign back from catastrophe and now, having crushed all the Chosen and Alien Rulers, I'm freewheeling downhill towards the end. I do miss the Chosen; they're such great adversaries that the game feels flat without them.

Ed

Hayden

James

I'm on a bit of a Team Fortress 2 kick at the moment, which is something that reoccurs every few months or whenever I watch a LazyPurple video. I can kind of empathise with the view that Valve are overlooking it in favour of the more successful children, Dota 2 and CS:GO, but slipping comfortably back into 15-year-old maps has been a reminder that truly timeless games don't need a constant live service churn of new content. The Demoman still sucks, though. Valve, nerf Demo.

Katharine

As The Sisters Of Mercy sang, gimme the ring

Liam

Elden Ring. What a boring answer. I wish I could say something more interesting, like Creeper World 4 which I've been itching to dive back into for about 8 months now, but no. It's just more Elden Ring. A game that seemingly stretches onwards forever, dooming my weekly entry for this feature to be identical from now until my bones crumble into dust. I will be playing Elden Ring.

Ollie

I'll likely take a bit of a break from Elden Ring this weekend. I've just completed the game, and now want to at least try and resist the urge to dive into a second playthrough straight away. Have A Nice Death really caught my eye when it was announced, so I think I'll have a go of that and see if it feels as good as it looks.

Rebecca

My parents are visiting this weekend and it's the first time we've seen each other since New Year's, so family time definitely supersedes gaming time on this occasion. I might, however, try to put an hour or so aside and bug my dad to play Hercule Poirot: The First Cases with me, since we got two-thirds of the way through over the Christmas break. I doubt we'll finish it this weekend, but it'd be nice to be up to the final couple of chapters for when we see each other again at Easter.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?