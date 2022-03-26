What are we all playing this weekend?

I'll be honest, reader, In about 12 hours from writing this I'll be getting up to catch a flight - indeed, as you read it, I'll be in the air - and there is still so much to do that I kind of resent you making me type this right now. Last night I had to borrow a hoover from a neighbour I've never spoken to before, because we need to clean our flat before we leave this hell-country forever, but realised too late that we have now sent our own hoover via international shipping. What fresh hell. I will not have time for any games this weekend, nor, conceivably, the emotion of joy ever again. How dare you even make me consider what games I might have been playing instead?

Alice Bee

I'm moving nobody bother me oh god.

I wonder

Alice0

Alice0 is on holiday.

Ed

Tunic! Not Elden Ring (well, probably a little). Katharine and Liam have been singing this game's praises and I'm curious. There's a neat manual and lots of secrets? Alright, I'll give it a whirl and report back.

Hayden

It’s a fantasy-themed weekend for me with the wombo combo of my regular D&D session and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The sun is shining, though. Maybe I should head outside and get some… fresh air? No, the horror, it can’t be done. I’ll put on my wizard hat and cast a few fireballs instead.

James

I suspect this will be a light weekend for games - I've been waiting six months for the sun to reappear and I can't pass up the opportunity to go walk around in it. That said, I have unfinished business with Ghostwire: Tokyo, even if its own showery weather is a perpetual anti-Spring.

Katharine

Like Ed, I'll be playing Tunic this weekend, hunting down the last of its secrets before, probably, taking on the final boss. Or at least as many secrets as I can find. It's a tricksy one, this little fox boy...

Liam

It’s vaguely warm in Newcastle at the moment. Now that spring has officially sprung, I've been enjoying spotting the usual indicators that the warm months are finally upon us here in the North East. Daffodils have bloomed in the park across the road, the undeniable smell of heat is present in the air and yesterday four very drunk Geordie men had a three-hour long fight outside my house. Nature is healing, etc. etc.

This weekend I’ll be spending a lot of time in the garden getting everything ready for my annual attempt to grow something that survives for longer than a month. In-between scooping dead leaves into a bin, I’ll probably spend some time on Elden Ring (surprise surprise). I’m also determined to jump back into Tunic to wrap everything up. I reckon I’m only an hour away from the end, but I genuinely don’t want it to be over!

Ollie

is away.

Rebecca

I'd planned to chill out with some visual novels this weekend — Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude particularly beckons, since I'm loving the main game. But my entire household (all two of us) has come down with a lurgy featuring, among other delights, weapons-grade sore throats; and it's just sad playing a VN together without doing all the voices. So I'll probably just laze about with my default endless-sandbox trinity of The Sims 4, Genshin Impact, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons while I recuperate. As it happens I've got two AC:NH birthday parties to attend this weekend anyway. Who needs "real-life socialising"?

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?