What are we all playing this weekend?

We've less than one week left until the Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend, so please do remember to book your pets in to be dyed red, white, and blue before it's too late. All the grooming parlours will be heaving with patriotic pups and pusses. Don't forget to brew a giant pot of coronation chicken (or, like me, coronation tofu) to keep you going during the coming week of endless festivity and forced celebration. If you grow tired and that flag-waving arm starts to sag, you'll be in for it. But first, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I'm in the early-mid stages of what promises to be an awful cold, and things are pinballing around in my head and colliding in ways that don't make sense. I sort of though that Norco has similar vowel sounds to "Morbing", as in "It's Morbing time", and then I spent several manic seconds trying to work out a joke like "It's Norbing time! !!" like a baby trying to force the square peg through the round hole.

This weekend I will be playing Norco.

Alice0

I'm setting up a new work PC. I know I don't have nearly as much games and software installed as I did, but for the life of me I can't remember what was on the old PC. I guess that says just how unessential it all was. Though I will doubltess at some point remember a weird bit of open-source software which is so critical to my daily computing that I don't even consider it software, just an external element of a thought process. And when that happens, I hope I can remember its name.

CJ

I'm toddling off on holiday with my family next week but I'll be taking my laptop to carry on with some more Age Of Empires IV and Old World. I'm hoping to find some time to dig into Hardspace: Shipbreaker and maybe give Floppy Knights a go on Game Pass too. Other than that, I'll be eating ice cream and sitting in a deck chair with a straw hat on. Plus my laptop, obvs.

Ed

Another weekend, another badminton tournament. More bananas, more sweating. Maybe this time, some tuna pasta and Lucozade. The folks I'm going with aren't massively into games, but they do play Apex Legends here and there, so we might all have a few games post-tourny. I'll remedy my sore legs with some Judgment once I get back on the Sunday too.

Grow fat from strength, Hayden.

Hayden

As much as I'd love to continue with V Rising, I know deep down that I won't have much time for games. With Kenobi, Stranger Things, and the premiere of Exandria Unlimited: Calamity to watch, I'm going to spend the weekend drowning in #content. I recently downloaded Destiny 2 and might spend some time wading through the tutorial again, but history dictates that I'll bounce off it fairly quickly.

James

A pal wants me to play Sniper Elite 5 co-op with him. Since it's on Game Pass I've agreed, on the condition that if either of us is offered the chance to perform a non-lethal takedown on a literal Nazi, we decline.

Katharine

I'm still on a big strategy kick at the moment, and having dabbled in a bunch of different games last weekend, I eventually settled on XCOM: Chimera Squad. I'm having a good time so far! The big slowmo breach sections are my favourite, and I especially like zapping bods from afar with my little drone pal. He's a keeper, that one.

Liam

I have downloaded Destiny 2 again. The reason I have downloaded Destiny 2 again is because I heard someone say the words "Destiny 2" on a podcast and I had a pavlovian response so severe it frightened me a little bit and I had to have a sit down. I have so many games to finish. I should not be wasting my time making a new character in Destiny 2. Please help. Please. I'm begging you.

Ollie

I've recently started up a V Rising multiplayer game with a couple of family members, so I'll probably spend a lot of my game time on that this weekend, plunging my little fangs into bears and nuns alike. I also saw that my beloved Rocket Bot Royale has received an update, and you can now effectively set up a loadout of weapons for yourself at the start of each match, which really shakes up the game.

Rebecca

It used to be that I never really thought of playing video games on holiday, but that was before Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the first game ever to convince me to actually play every day. Of course, after two years I've wrung almost every drop of enjoyment out of island life on Bæover Bay; but like a splinter under my skin is the single, solitary artwork I still need to complete my museum. I simply can't face the thought of that little git Redd finally showing up with it now only for me to miss it. So my Switch will be coming with me on my jaunts this week; and, since that's the case, I might well kick back of an evening with a couple of titles from my obsessively large library of murder mystery visual novels. I mean, they're basically beach reads if you think about it.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?