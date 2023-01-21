What are we all playing this weekend?

Happy weekend, you silly little sausages. I know squirrels gathering autumn hazelnuts is a seasonally incorrect header image, but I like it. The boiler is gone in my house, so I'm wearing one of those giant hoodie things that comes down to my knees, and scuttle about the place secreting foodstuffs in the pouch. Wait, that's more like a kangaroo, isn't it. Curses! Regardless, I will only be able to warm my hands this weekend by cupping them over the light of my PC screen. What will I, and others, be playing on them this weekend?

Alice Bee

I'm very excited to hear about the Tomb Raider DLC for PowerWash Simulator, but honestly I think it's too soon to rewash the levels in that in preparation for the Croft mansion. I'm getting into a bunch of little puzzle games like Mini Motorways that I missed the first time around. I am better at Mini Motorways than I am at Mini Metro, which helps a lot.

Alice0

is away today.

CJ

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden just landed on PC Game Pass, along with Monster Hunter Rise. That’s a hefty slice of social shenanigans and critter-slaying to be getting stuck into, if I get some time for sitting at the desktop. There’s a whole bunch of Lunar New Year celebrations happening near us in Newcastle this weekend for the first time since 2020 though, so we’re thinking of taking the kids along.

Ed

Once again, my entire Sunday will be spent at a county badders tourny. However, I'll be spending some time with a couple of teammates on the Saturday, who seem to be keen to play the upbeat and energising The Last Of Us Part II. We may follow it up with a Netflix doc called The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, just to really get in the spirit of things.

Hayden

I’ve been on an Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition binge lately, after years without playing an RTS. I’m completely new to the franchise, so I’ll spend my weekend checking out the advanced tutorials to learn how to rush into the Castle Age. It's challenging, but I'm hoping to get competitive with the AI.

James

I've been playing a lot of Darktide and The Anacrusis recently, but for me, Deep Rock Galactic remains the Four Friends Shoot Monsters game to beat. And gosh, look at the time, it's just launched a Lunar New Year event I need to catch up on.

Katharine

More Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for me. I think I'm almost at the end now, so I'm hoping to polish that off before the week is out. I also started playing intriguing timeloop visual novel Re:Call earlier this week, which is the new game from the creator of Evan's Remains. It's neat! Sort of like a puzzle game where you can change history by meddling with your memories, and its budding mystery vibes have me hooked. I'm also meeting up with some pals to try and play the Dune board game on Sunday, so we'll see how that goes too. I'll probably be terrible at it, but hey, I'm excited.

Liam

I’ve been working my way through the original Dead Space in preparation for its upcoming remake, and I have… mixed feelings about it. When the remake was first announced I was adamant the game didn’t need a modern retread. I mean, 2008 wasn’t that long ago, right? Surely it hasn’t aged that badly? Well, it turns out it sort of has. And also hasn’t? The game holds up surprisingly well, but its edges are much rougher than I remember. The limb-severing combat is superb, but the same can’t be said for its anti-gravity sections. The less said about the turret minigame the better. I’m more excited for the remake after playing it, but I’m feeling less positive about aging. Thanks, Dead Space. You prick.

Ollie

I've finally reached the point of no return in Marvel's Spider-Man, so I'll be finishing that off this weekend. I've 100%'d the rest of the map at max difficulty, so there really is nothing more to do. After that, I think I'll continue playing the game of Humankind I started the other day. I do try not to go full warmonger within the first 100 turns, but they just keep taking my goddamn land. Stop invading my personal space, for christ's sake.

Rachel

I’m going to be delving into some demos over the weekend and, out of the handful I’ve wishlisted, Rhythm Sprout: Sick Beats & Bad Sweets will be the first one I jump into. It’s a rhythm action-adventure that looks totally bonkers, where you play as an onion lad slicing his way through fantasy food settings. “Can you stop King Sugar Daddy?” the Steam page asks; guess I’ll find out.

Rebecca

It's a race against time to finish Pentiment before my free-with-my-new-PC Game Pass trial runs out. It's adding a nice sense of urgency on top of the existing drive to solve the mystery. Nevertheless, I'm also taking the occasional break from medieval sleuthing to hack-and-slash my way towards the last few achievements in Boyfriend Dungeon.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?