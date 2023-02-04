What are we all playing this weekend?

The snowdrops are out! This is still a sign of winter, but it's a sign of winter progressing, and the progress of winter inevitably leads towards spring. Then we'll have the crocus, and iris, and bluebell, and oh spring! I'm overwhelmingly excited by the realisation that come Thursday, sunset in Edinburgh will no longer fall during working hours. Ah, light! Life! But until then, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I'm almost finished cleaning the Croft mansion in PowerWash Simulator. It's a good house to clean. Lots of nooks and decorative architectural features to get into. Although I question the wisdom of blasting an antique wood cabinet with a pressure hose, idk.

Alice0

I want to be outdoors this weekend. As I might have mentioned, winter has been monstrous to me. I want to cycle and I want to swim, and I know my legs have grown weak and my hide vulnerable. But as they say: winter miles mean summer smiles.

Ed

Truthfully, I have no idea what I'm playing this weekend. I'm visiting a friend to round off some plans for our trip to Japan next month (!), so I'll be shortlisting cool spots and not like, splicing together personas on my Switch. Totally unrelated, but I've been eyeing up the Steam Deck recently. Liam says it's "transformative", which is probably enough to justify the financial repercussions, right? Right?!

Hayden

I've been playing Pentiment lately, but struggled to really get into it. I had dipped my toes in, but doing so sent a signal to my brain that was the equivalent of the DON'T DEAD OPEN INSIDE sign from The Walking Dead. I eventually realised that my struggle was due to playing Pentiment and reading a book back-to-back. My two main hobbies-of-the-month involved reading words, and my brain was building a defense faster than an Age Of Empires pro. So, I ditched the book for a few days and used Pentiment to fill my reading time. That was the breakthrough I needed, and I'm now moving on to Act 3 over the weekend. Figuring this out took weeks, and I am very proud.

James

Fine, I'll play Hi-Fi Rush, jeez. Alright, alright, it fits my taste in cheesy action games, I knowwww. Enough already, it has a fight scene set to Invaders Must Die, and I like that song, and I like fight scenes set to songs I like, yeeeeesh.

Katharine

I have two top secret things on the go at the moment, so I'm going to have to be all vague and mysterious for a bit, I'm afraid. When I do get a spare moment, though, I really want to give Hi-Fi Rush a go at some point, and the lovely Season: A Letter To The Future. Going from one to the other will probably involve quite a lot of tonal whiplash, I suspect, but hey, at least Hi-Fi Rush can act as an emotional pick-me-up if Season gets too sad and melancholy.

Liam

Hi-Fi Rush has overtaken my brain. When I'm not playing Hi-Fi Rush, I'm thinking about Hi-Fi Rush. You should all play Hi-Fi Rush.

Ollie

Well, I'm planning mainly to get some coding done this weekend, so I won't have too much time to play games. But on the other hand, fuck being productive. I'm gonna play a tonne of Apex and get frustrated with the fact that I haven't magically stayed good at my favourite shooter despite not having played it properly in several months.

Rachel

It's Steam Next Fest this weekend which means I'll be diving headfirst into a bunch of cool demos. Alongside that, I also really wanna check out Hi-Fi Rush. I've been playing a tonne of Rhythm Sprout this week so I’m down for some more rhythm action.

Rebecca

I am, to borrow a phrase, in the endgame now, at least as far as Pentiment is concerned, so by the end of the weekend I expect I'll have discovered just how off-base all of my brilliant deductions were. I've also forgiven Ghostwire: Tokyo for a devastating crash earlier this week that forced me to immediately repeat a stressful boss fight, so I'm back to happily pootling around haunted Shibuya once again.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?