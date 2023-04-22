What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice0 is on holiday, which means I have once again seized the wheel on this bus and will drive it right into the next fake tunnel painted on a cliff that I see, like goddam Wile E. Coyote. Or at least I would, if we didn't all have quite sensible offerings this week - with one notable exception that I trust you'll be about to spot without me specifically pointing it out. In my case I'm back cleaning things in a sim game once again, something which I show no signs of getting bored with yet. I need someone to stand near me when I do cleaning in real life and go "DING!" when I finish it.

A powerwasher's job is never done

Alice Bee

The latest PowerWash Simulator update has me cleaning a giant satellite dish in the desert, baybeeeee. I've not gotten too far into it but I think this latest batch of free levels is going all X-Files, which is fair enough given the main story. I've also been enjoying Wildfrost, which is unusual as I do not like deckbuilders, and this is a roguelite so I have to build the deck over and over again. Also on paper I should hate the twee little character designs on the cards themselves. And yet? I do not??

Alice0

[Alice0 is currently lost in the hills]

Ed

I'm visiting the 'rents, so I'll be bringing my trusty Deck and Switch with me for those evening seshes. I'm missing Japan quite badly, so I'm going to try out Shin Chan: Me And The Professor On Summer Vacation, then maybe hit up some Persona 5 Royal in an effort to transport me back there.

Hayden

I'm hoping to get out and play some Magic: The Gathering because I've got a pile of new cards from last weekend's prerelease events that I'd like to slot into some decks and try out. Otherwise, I'd quite like to find some time for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp! I'm sure the joy-con drift on my Switch will immediately put me off, but I'll still give it a go.

James

I'm still magically fingergunning my way through Ghostwire: Tokyo, ignoring the new roguelite mode in favour of finding work as an odd jobs man for Shibuya district's resident ghosties. And, sometimes, its dogs.

Matthew Castle takes us for a stroll in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Katharine

I took a deep swerve into middle age this week with the purchase of my very first standing desk. Hooray! I had to do a lot of re-arranging in my spare room to fit it in, and while everything is largely back to normal, there's still a lot of sorting out I need to do, including several trips to the recycling centre to get rid of all the excess cardboard packaging still hanging about, as well as bin off my old Ikea desk. I do still plan to play some games here are there - I've got one on the go for review at the moment that will no doubt take up most of my time between car tip trips - but I think I'll mainly be Tetris-ing various bits of furniture in place to tame the current chaos in my home office.

Liam

I'm playing loads at the moment, but I have a sneaking suspicion I'll drop everything in favour of Against The Storm. I'm a sucker for a good city builder, but have always felt they lose their momentum after the initial few hours. The best bit is always the beginning, right? Those opening moments when the empty world is your canvas. A house here. A factory there. A roguelite, Against The Storm is just that bit stretched out into an entire game. Make a settlement. Manage it for a bit. Move on and start again. It's brilliant. It's going to ruin my life.

Ollie

This weekend I'll be playing a certain upcoming game that I may or may not be at liberty to speak about. Should I tell you? Should I? Oh, go on then! I'm playing �������������������������������������������������������������������������. Now let me just Jedi mind-trick you into forgetting what you just read...

A card battle in Wildfrost

Rachel

I don’t have any plans for games, honestly! I’ve been dabbling with Wildfrost so I might play a few rougulike runs of that, but I’m thinking of taking it easy this weekend.

Rebecca

Much of this weekend will be spent travelling home following my weeklong visit seeing family, and since it's also been a week since I've seen my partner, we'll likely be catching up on Sherlock Holmes Chapter One once I'm back. We've got the new remake of The Awakened ready to go too, but you can have too much of a good thing if you attempt to consume it at once, so we really need to finish Chapter One first.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?