What are we all playing this weekend?

If you haven't already, please do say hallo to our two new guidesers, Jeremy and Kiera. They've joined us just in time for Halloween and certainly won't be sacrificed in any form of ritual, no, they'll absolutely be around this time next week. In fact, they'll be more than around, they'll be... all over the place. And everything will be peaceful and prosperous for another year for all of us. But Halloween is next week, so what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Quake Brutalist Jam 2 team

Alice0

My sightseeing tour of Quake's new brutalism-inspired map pack was a little too whistlestop for my liking so I shall return to these fresh concrete hells to gib more grunts. God, that hub level is gorgeous. Not even "gorgeous for Quake!" Just gorgeous.

Ed

is away!

Edwin

This weekend I'd like to play some Alan Wake 2, providing it doesn't melt my computer. I'm also keen to poke around Return to Moria, and check out some of the brutalist Quake maps Alice0 wrote about on Wednesday. Mainly, though, I'm going to be playing "visit the relatives" and also "dress like Batman" - it's Halloween, after all.

James

The Finals beta! Another one! At this point I have played three The Finals betas! I have no desire to stop!

Jeremy

We've just moved into a new place, so much of my weekend will be spent playing the greatest game of all: real-life house customisation, featuring chairs, desks, hoovers, and IKEA Billy bookshelves. However, I've also been fiddling with Pathfinder: Lore Masters, a nifty little mobile trivia game. Normally I'm not one for mobile games, but I am one for Pathfinder (and currently serve as the Game Master of three campaigns) so the game's a fun one to test my knowledge of the ruleset and also easy enough to play when I have two minutes to spare. If I have more time, I'm hoping to check out the demo of An English Haunting, an upcoming point 'n click game by Postmodern Adventures. Postmodern made Nightmare Frames, an ode to '80s horror movies that was one of the best games I played last year. They also made Urban Witch Story, an incredible freebie that's like Police Quest but a thousand times better, so I highly recommend their work if that sounds like your jam.

Katharine

It's all about the Alan Wake 2 horror train for me this weekend, stopping at Don't Sleep Street and Stop Writing Boulevard (no, really, those are legit train stop names in Alan's Dark Place dimension, because he is the least subtle man on the entire planet).

Kiera

I’m actually away this weekend to spend the evening in a haunted castle, hopefully, I can catch some ghosts! If I have time though I'd love to spend a few more hours in Baldur's Gate 3. I'm thoroughly invested in my budding romance with a certain Tiefling and have opted for an edgy Drow Bard build. If you don't play BG3 with max charisma, then what's even the point? I also need to take some time out for Disney Dreamlight Valley. There's a Halloween event on right now and I have my eye on a nifty pirate outfit for Donald Duck. I can't stand him and often put the game on mute when he's around, but he does deserve a fetching costume, nonetheless.

Ollie

D'you know, I'm not actually sure yet. I've been sniffing around for some slightly less panic-inducing games than the soulslikes and extraction shooters I've been dying in recently. Roadwarden looks pretty neat, so I might give that a go. Or I might go full cosy-mode and play some Against The Storm.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?