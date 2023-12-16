What are we all playing this weekend?

This week most people are once again awake, but Alice0 has taken the day off, which means I needs must once again ask everyone to tell me what they're playing this weekend. I think last week I might have forgotten to update whatever it was I was playing. I can't remember. It's nearly the end of the year, what do you want from me? To do my job? Pah. Anyway, we're playin' some stuff, alright.

Alice Bee

I'm continuing with Sons Of Saturn, which is much more weird scifi than I expected. Also, PowerWash Simulator has a free Christmas level, and hot damn, am I going to clean the heck out of Santa's Workshop!

Alice0

I have a lot of Christmas baking to do. I don't have a need for a lot of Christmas baking. I don't even have a plan for a lot of Christmas baking. But by the end of this weekend, I will have dozens of Christmas cookies and biscuits and treats. So. That's a strong outcome. For someone. For some purpose. If it ends up being me, so be it.

Ed

I'm only really around for Sunday afternoon, so I'll have a decision to make. Do I return to the comfort of Persona 5 Royal? Do I emotionally destroy myself with A Space For The Unbound? Or... do I give Pizza Tower a go? What will probably end up happening is none of these, and instead I'll pop on Married At First Sight Australia before I shuffle off to bed.

Edwin

This weekend I’m going to try to stave off the temptation to buy the latest premium-priced Type-Moon visual novel Witch On The Holy Night by playing free gacha mobile game Fate: Grand Order. If you’re new to Fate, it’s about summoning anime versions of historical or mythological figures, from King Arthur to Shakespeare, and making them fight. It is by turns Very Serious Business and preposterous. Beyond that, I’m going to download the Against The Storm demo and see what the fuss is all about.

James

Did not send a response in time.

Jeremy

his weekend I've got more Christmas time with family, so I have no idea what games I'll be playing! In between decorating the tree and entertaining the nephew I might find some time to sneak in a few games of Duelyst/Duelyst 2, which is the only card-based online battling thingy that I've ever been entranced by. It's basically what would happen if Final Fantasy Tactics and Hearthstone had a baby, and more people should play it - especially now that the original name's open source code is free for all to mess with and the spiritual sequel has slightly better matchmaking after the latest update.

Katharine

I'm now officially on my Christmas hols (hooray!), so I have now entered my annual 'mop up all the things I've missed from the year' stage. This weekend, I'll be trying to finish off Trepang2, alternating it with the decidedly more chill and slow-paced Jusant - the perfect contrast. I'm still working out what will be my big Christmas game for the year, but let's just say that Final Fantasy 16 has been giving me a lot of neglected side-eye since June. Soon, Clive, soon, I promise.

Kiera

House Flipper 2 has just been released on Steam, so I'll be dusting off my mop and paint roller to get stuck into it. Although I have a shameful amount of half-finished projects in my own home, renovating houses in a game for profit is infinitely more satisfying for some reason. There's something about the gameplay loop of House Flipper that focuses the brain and soothes stress. The sequel looks to improve some quality-of-life issues the previous title had, so I'm looking forward to giving it a go!

Ollie

I want to start a new game of Sid Meier's Pirates! this weekend. But I want to challenge myself a bit. So I'm thinking about ways to limit myself throughout. Things like, I'm only allowed one ship at a time, and that ship can't be a Frigate or a Sloop. And maybe I'll be Spanish. That's always tricky. Not because the Spanish are weak or anything, but because I'm so accustomed to raiding every Spanish ship and port I come across. So the difficulty will be in quelling instincts honed since childhood.

But you, dear reader, what are you playing this weekend?