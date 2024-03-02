What are we all playing this weekend?

I hope you had a thrilling Leap Day, reader dear! I hope you, like me, went absolutely wild with loans and credit cards and bets and threats, knowing that it'll be at least four years before anyone can come remotely near you with consequences. I bought a life-size solid titanium statue of Bigfoot on Klarna, just because I could. What did you get up to? And what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

is poorly!

Alice0

No time for games this weekend! Not just because I need to wean myself off Balatro ruining my life with the high of tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-ding-ding-ding-dding-ddding-ddddding-trig-ttrrring-trrring! I have a big stack of bandes dessinées to work through, thanks to a new shop opening in Edinburgh, and my reading pace en Français is glacial. Speaking of cold things, I'm also shooting for a snowy hike into what might be the last snow of the year. Well, the last snow accessible without heading up proper big hills. The last friendly snow.

Ed

is away!

Edwin

is away!

James

Uncharacteristically, I've got a fair few games on the go right now - Helldivers 2, Signalis, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor etc. - but still I want to get back into thievery-heavy gameshow shooter The Finals before its next season hits. Holla, holla, get dollar, as grandad used to say.

Jeremy

More Last Epoch build crafting and testing awaits me this weekend, though if there's time I wouldn't mind taking a crack at V Rising, which I've just purchased. I missed out on the pointy-toothed grind of vampiric survival back when the game first released, but all the recent survival/crafting games I've had to cover as part of the Guides team have made me feel like I should go back and give it a go. Thanks, Palworld and Nightingale, for giving me the burning desire to chop down trees and mine rocks in as many different variations as possible.

Katharine

I'm on holiday next week and it is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth time, baybeeeee! I swear I didn't intentionally book this as an FF7 holiday. If I had done, I probably would have been off yesterday as well (today, as I'm typing). I've learned from one too many gaming holiday breaks that booking the day of release off is always a fool's errand. Physical copies always arrive on the dot of 5pm, which means you've wasted a whole day waiting doing nothing. But not this time, because this isn't an FF7 holiday. It is a fully accidental FF7 holiday, and I will enjoy every single second of it, WARK WARK. See ya in seven days, pals.

Kiera

After the blood, sweat, and tears of finally finishing Baldur's Gate 3, I'm ready for a palette cleanser. Garden Life is a recent release that has beautiful artwork and essentially involves growing plants and tending a garden that looks like it came straight from a Disney film. This is an aspiration that I will never achieve in real life, the only plant that hasn't died on me is a crusty old cactus that has been with me since university and practically screams "Mother, I crave sustenance". I love a good cosy game that I can sink a few hours into and slowly break the economy. This one caught my eye after Alice Bee included it in our 'Most anticipated games of 2024' list and after finding out there is at least one cat you can pet, I am sold. You can also have little froggy statues to decorate your garden, so that's adorable.

Ollie

I'm going to be boring and continue playing Satisfactory. I've now got two games going on, because my friend has failed me and is prioritising a healthy work-life balance over optimising our factory. So I've started a new singleplayer game, and I'm determined to take advantage of what I see as the one major thing that Satisfactory does miles better than Factorio, Dyson Sphere Program, and all the other factory games out there: giving you the tools to make your factories look real damn good.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?