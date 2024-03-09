What are we all playing this weekend?

Just to check: you've already sent a Mother's Day card, if necessary, right? Because the final post pickup is noon and you know that won't even arrive until Monday. So. Just so you know. If you need to know. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

This weekend I'm not reviewing anything! So I'm going to play Chasing The Unseen, which seems weird enough to soothe my frazzled brain right now. Also, I just edited Sin's Scout Report for this week about Minami Lane, and HELLO THERE.

Alice0

Having already made my cat as a Dragon's Dogma 2 companion in the free character creator, I suppose I should start on making my own Arisen. And having won Balatro on the highest difficulty, I'm turning things down a bit so I can better enjoy the best part of the game: buying and upgrading and making things shiny and making it do cool noises. Higher difficulties present a thoughtful challenge, sure, but I want the ding-ding-ding-ding.

Ed

Having reviewed Skull And Bones and Nightingale in quick succession, I am genuinely exhausted. I think the best thing for me to do this weekend is to dissociate from games entirely, lest I crumble into dust. I'm seeing some pals, then maybe I'll actually read a bit more of The Glutton by A.K. Blakemore as I've been lax on the whole reading books front. Here's hoping both of these things rejuvenate me.

Edwin

I've got family stuff this weekend so it's unlikely I'll be able to play many videogames, but if I do, it'll be Death Of A Wish, which I'm reviewing, and perhaps a smidge of Hyper Light Drifter - I need to bone up on that game before checking out the sequel.

James

I'm back on Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, to help keep that RPS Game Club content served hot and fresh. My next task: taking several hundred screenshots in search of that one, perfect image of a swung sword right in the middle of bisecting someone.

Jeremy

This weekend I am continuing to plow through Elden Ring, though I recently got the first Dragon's Dogma for super cheap on Steam and might give that a go at some point, seeing as how I'll likely be writing a guide or four on the upcoming sequel. I happily wasted an hour on the free character creator today (well done, Capcom, nice job releasing that early) and am more than eager to navigate my bald-headed, hunched-over mage (who my wife said resembled a "pervert priest") through a fantasy wonderland of monsters and catfolk.

Katharine

is away!

Kiera

For the past week, I've been rewatching all the terribly cheesy, yet entertaining Resident Evil films. Even though the game references are a little ham-fisted, it's naturally given me the Resi bug, (shivers in Las Plagas memories). I've played most of the main games but none of the spin-offs and Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 have been gathering dust in my Steam library for some time now. So, I may give them a crack. Zombies lurking in an abandoned cruise ship, what's more to love? If anyone has any Resi spin-offs that I should most definitely check out next, let me know!

Ollie

is ???

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?