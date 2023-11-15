With your help, I'm trying to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games? With a new wholly sensical face-off each week, we'll surely soon discover the single absolute best thing.

Last time, you decided that auto-detect graphics settings is better than auto-level up. While it was a conclusive loss, I was still surprised and glad to see a fair few people rooting for the underdog. Always more interesting when it's not a complete drubbing. This week, I need you to tell me who you are by telling me which rules you follow. What's better: double-jumping or limitless inventory capacity?

Double-jumping

What, are you the sort of goody two-shoes who follows the laws of physics?

Limitless inventory capacity

What, are you the sort of logistics freak who relishes being told they shouldn't carry around 50 health potions, 491 teddy bears, 3000 rounds of 9mm ammo, 87 peat slabs, four tents, 13 different types of stone block, 22 water-damaged books, six kilometres of hemp rope, your starting outfit, 92 scrolls containing low-level spells, three hyperspace beacons, seven copies of your own wanted poster, a glitched duplicate of the brass cog from that one quest, six revolvers in varying states of repair, 18 shotguns with slightly marginally stat rolls, seven copper reclamation units, two kilometres of monorail track, a little white mouse, three hoverbikes, 19 loaves of bread, 512 cyber modules, a birthday cake, a wedding cake, a funeral cake, six vials of nonspecific blood, nine slices of Dundee cake, a 1994 Ford Mondeo in 'lime zest', the zest of three limes, six bags of flour, two pizzas, every last cowboy hat in the game, one left mitten, a uranium rod, keys to a door you think maaaybe was down past the waterfall or possibly the throne room or could have been that one chest, your clone's severed head, a breeding pair of alpacas, two rucksacks, and 96 EMP grenades?

But which is better?

This week, frankly, it's none of your business who I am. But what do you think, reader dear?

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.

