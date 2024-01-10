With your help, I'm trying to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games? With a new wholly sensical face-off each week, we'll surely soon discover the single absolute best thing.

Last time, you decided that Viscera Cleanup Detail's Sniffer tool is better than a fresh new MMO server. This was a close win, 54% vs 46%, but know we now how we're entering the new year: equipped to track down the sources of our problems, rather than running away from them. With that resolved, it's time to get snarky. A real snark-off. So much snark, and so many snarks, and so much potential to be undone by the hubris of miscalculating snark. What's better: Half-Life's Snarks or Planescape: Torment's Litany Of Curses?

Half-Life's Snarks

What's even better than an AI-controlled friend just running about helping me fight? an AI-controlled friend just running fighting anything it sees, including me. The addition of hubris makes everything better.

Snarks are a biological weapon in Half-Life. Gordon Freeman, in his infinite wisdom, scoops up nests of these alien beetles to then throw at his enemies. They are essentially mobile, autonomous, biting, explosive flashbangs. Toss out a Snark and they'll skitter about finding something to bite, bouncing up with a squeak to nibble their face. Enemies are naturally unhappy with this, and will often attempt to kill the Snark even as you loom closer with crowbar in hand. But if no enemy is close, Snarks will turn on you. Then after 20 seconds, they burst in a little acidic explosion.

Snarks are arguably of limited use in Half-Life. Other weapons would serve you better in many cases, and they're rare enough that you feel you should save them for special situations, but then intense situations often have enough enemies to cut down your swarm. I also only learned today that they refuse to attack certain alien enemies, which would explain a lot of my Gordon's misadventures. I suppose a handful are best used as flashbangs with potential bonuses. But what fun when it does work out! And don't you want a cute buddy who'll snap at your fingers then maybe kill someone for you?

They're very funny in multiplayer, too.

I probably shouldn't have decided to demonstrate my little buddies in a fuel storage area

Planescape: Torment's Litany Of Curses

I like idea of taunt moves in RPGs. The ability for burly characters to pull attention off fragile pals so they can safely tank the hits is often a fun tool in a combat toolkit, but it rarely makes sense. If a big lad in a fight is busy grunting and roaring and yelling, leave him be. Focus on his nerd mate in the dressing gown who's about to zap lighting out his delicate and eminently breakable fingers. But if the big lad calls you a "slattern" or notes that "Your face is just begging to be kicked"? Alright, he's asking for it. And if he's just a hovering skull, surely he'll shatter in one punch?

Planescape: Torment's smart-mouthed skull sidekick Morte is one of the few video game fighters whose taunts are actual taunts. His ability, Litany Of Curses sees him shout various cusses at people to make them recklessly and ineffectually come swing at him. The lines are even voiced. While enemies do have a chance to resist the taunt (presumably their inner voice says "Leave it out, he's not worth it" or "Yes, slattern AND PROUD OF IT"), this is lowered as the ability levels up—and that happens in the best way.

Across your adventures in Black Isle's venerable RPG, you'll encounter other loudmouths spouting cusses, taunts, slurs, and insults of their own. These conversations will inspire Morte, boosting his Litany Of Curses. Beautiful. What a thrill to learn insults from across the multiverse.

But which is better?

As much as I adore the hubris potential of cute little Snarks, isn't calling someone a slattern and daring them to punch you in your absence of face also a great source of potential hubris? Litany Of Curses for me. But what do you think, reader dear?

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.