With your help, I'm trying to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games? With a new wholly sensical face-off each week, we'll surely soon discover the single absolute best thing.

Last time, you decided that a pre-boss battle supply cache is better than resources too good to use. Honestly, I'm proud of you. Look at you, freely using all the full range of tools at your disposal, not living in fear of the future, living a life glorious and full of fireworks than stocking up to do it all over again. I can't be you, but I'm happy for you. This week, you must chose between vivacious violence and virtual reality. What's better: mixed dual-wielding, or VR support?

Mixed dual-wielding

"Give a guy a gun, he thinks he's Superman," an old saying goes. "Give him two and he thinks he's God." I would like to add: give him two different guns and honestly, he isn't thinking at all; he's too busy trying to supress his giggles of glee while he strikes cool and moody poses.

Why should I put my sawn-off shotgun away in my magic pockets and slowly draw my revolver to pick off a distant baddie when I fire both at once? Surely it's more practical to hold different guns in each hand?

I most think of shooters for mixed dual-wielding. Max Payne 3. The Darkness 2 (quad-wielding, even, if you count the two demonic heads snapping from your tendrils in the upper corners). Halo 3. Dishonored with the sword and crossbow. E.Y.E.: Divine Cybermancy with guns and swords too. A Half-Life mod or two whose names currently escape me. It's good with melee weapons too, mind. Dark Souls 2's Power Stancing let you mix weapons to show off. I did always like the feel of my World Of Warcraft rogue mixing up a dagger and a sword. Same in Skyrim, too. I'm sure you can remind me of more.

I can argue that mixed dual-wielding is very sensible, very practical. I can argue for the freedom to optimise my loadout for versatility and cover a wide range of scenarios with mixed dual-wielding. I can argue that it's quicker than switching weapons. But let's be honest, my excitement is mostly because it's cool.

VR support

"Give a guy a monitor, he thinks he's Zero Cool," an old saying goes. "Give him two monitors right up on his face and he thinks he's Johnny Mnemonic."

Cybergoggles (and other forms of 3D glasses) do not work with my eyes. The images do not merge. I discovered this as I watched Avatar, a movie which really, really does not stand up if you cannot see the visuals and are stuck with only the plot. Even aside from that, I have no current interest in VR. And yet, I know that getting to play games inside cyberspace is an absolute joy for some folks.

I don't mean purpose-made VR games, those explicitly designed for VR and probably VR only (maybe with a non-VR mode coming as an afterthought). No, just regular games which happen to also support VR too. Games which have put in the work to make sure that the UI and controls and other technical bits and bobs work okay in cyberspace too. A transformative for the folks hopped up on a pair of goggs.

But which is better?

Mixed dual-wielding. Okay, bye. But what do you think, reader dear?

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.

