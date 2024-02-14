With your help, I'm trying to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games? With a new wholly sensical face-off each week, we'll surely soon discover the single absolute best thing.

Last time, we conducted citizen science with a rare suggestion from a reader, and you decided that being able to reroll your build is better than instant-death bottomless pits. May you live a long and happy live refining by degrees, rather than slamming into hard lessons. This week, in celebration of Valentine's Day, we turn to matters of the heart, of loves and organs. What's better: health pick-ups looking like hearts or Doomguy's pet rabbit, Daisy?

Health pick-ups looking like cartoon hearts

It's sad to think that the little-known metroidvania series Castlevania failed to leave any lasting impact on video games simply because it did not understand that cartoon hearts are health pick-ups, not ammo or some other nonsense. I really think people might like some of these unknown gems, especially the interesting structure which developed after the initial games, but alas...! A love that was never meant to be, I suppose.

Doomguy's pet rabbit, Daisy

Roses are red

violets are blue

like my rabbit and that pike

I am stuck on you.

But which is better?

Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer do. Poor Daisy. I must vote for her, and the violence rightfully performed in her name. But what do you think, reader dear?

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.