Why aren't there more audio-only adventures like The Vale?

As awards season approaches and I start to compile a list of all the great games I missed this year, there's one game I really regret not covering in more detail at RPS around the time it came out. That game is The Vale: Shadow Of The Crown, an audio-only RPG about a blind princess fighting to save her kingdom. You may have seen it nominated in the Innovation in Accessibility category of The Game Awards this year, and frankly if it doesn't win then a great disservice will have been done. A stark contrast to the other, all very AAA nominees in its category, The Vale doesn't rely on flashy visuals to tell its story. In fact, it barely has any graphics at all. Instead, it conjures its world - and tense fighting sequences - from sound alone, creating an experience like nothing else I've ever played.