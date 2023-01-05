Why battle royales aren't ever my games of the year

The only game I played over Christmas was a touch of Apex Legends with some pals, but otherwise, all I did was watch an eclectic mix of anime and TV: Mob Psycho 100, Better Call Saul, and Somebody Feed Phil. Granted, my gaming tastes wax and wane over a year, with lengthy JRPG stints rolling inevitably into junk food like Assassin's Creed Valhalla. No matter what, my one constant is an FPS or 'competitive' game, I suppose. Games like Apex, or Warzone, or even Fortnite.

And yet, for whatever reason, I don't consider them as candidates for the Bestest Best games of any year. I might pour hundreds, possibly thousands of hours into them and they won't even make it into my personal list of absolute faves. That's reserved for games, not games.