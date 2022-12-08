Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one massive tutorial and it gives me great joy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is easily one of the best games I've played this year. Alas, I couldn't vote for its rightful spot in the RPS Advent calendar because it's only on Nintendo Switch, and would out me as somehow who quite enjoys the way anime south Londoners replace rude words with "sparking" or "snuffing". Still, I will write about the game here! Sorry supporters.

Anyway, what I want to talk about is Xenoblade 3 – so far, at least – never losing sight of its inner tutorial. I've been hit with new, sometimes dizzying tutorials, tens of hours into the game's story. Rather than being bummed out by this, I'm ecstatic. In fact, I'd argue it's what makes the experience so special.