Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one massive tutorial and it gives me great joy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one massive tutorial and it gives me great joyIt's the most rewarding game of the year
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is easily one of the best games I've played this year. Alas, I couldn't vote for its rightful spot in the RPS Advent calendar because it's only on Nintendo Switch, and would out me as somehow who quite enjoys the way anime south Londoners replace rude words with "sparking" or "snuffing". Still, I will write about the game here! Sorry supporters.
Anyway, what I want to talk about is Xenoblade 3 – so far, at least – never losing sight of its inner tutorial. I've been hit with new, sometimes dizzying tutorials, tens of hours into the game's story. Rather than being bummed out by this, I'm ecstatic. In fact, I'd argue it's what makes the experience so special.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information