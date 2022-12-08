If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one massive tutorial and it gives me great joy

It's the most rewarding game of the year
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Noah and Mio stand back to back and prepare for battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is easily one of the best games I've played this year. Alas, I couldn't vote for its rightful spot in the RPS Advent calendar because it's only on Nintendo Switch, and would out me as somehow who quite enjoys the way anime south Londoners replace rude words with "sparking" or "snuffing". Still, I will write about the game here! Sorry supporters.

Anyway, what I want to talk about is Xenoblade 3 – so far, at least – never losing sight of its inner tutorial. I've been hit with new, sometimes dizzying tutorials, tens of hours into the game's story. Rather than being bummed out by this, I'm ecstatic. In fact, I'd argue it's what makes the experience so special.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Tagged With
About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch