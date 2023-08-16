If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

You don't need to like or know about D&D to enjoy Baldur's Gate 3

I'm rolling dice and sometimes things are nice

Halsin, the handsome Druid you can romance in Baldur's Gate 3.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios
Ed Thorn
Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on

I haven't played Dungeons & Dragons before, and I don't know much about it besides the obvious. I know there's a dungeon master, or DM, who directs proceedings behind a cardboard shield. I know you lob some dice to determine the outcomes of an adventure that's contained in the heads of everyone at the roundtable. And that's about it.

Baldur's Gate 3 is based on D&D's 5th edition and it's meant to honour its rules to the absolute tee. I'm sure it does! To be honest, though, I haven't exactly learned much about D&D by playing it. I don't even think of myself as playing D&D, instead I'm just playing an RPG whose complexity adds a nice mystery to proceedings.

