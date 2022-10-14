You're probably better than me at One Many Nobody

It's probably a coincidence that I have a headache, but it seems appropriate for how out of my depth One Many Nobody was starting to make me feel. You've likely seen similar games, but this one mixes the usual 2D pixel puzzle business with some hazardous platforming, and a cloning system that rapidly move beyond the obvious "standing on your own shoulders" uses.

The balancing of all that didn't quite work for me, but I'm generally fairly averse to puzzle games and demanding platformers, so you ought not to count that against it. If you're more the type to take apart a puzzle step by step than to wing it while your subconscious yells from the sidelines, this could even be a real gem.