Zerograve is an arcadey Descent in a technicolour dronecoat

Give us a lifter
Sin Vega
Joining the scandalously overlooked Blast-Axis and the more recognised Overload in the pantheon of Descentants this week, it's Zerograve. Is this a genre revival now? Three solid contenders (that I'm aware of) must surely bring us close.

It's fully 3D space-ish combat, this time with colourful stylised levels, somewhere between technicolour neon and oddly minimalist. I don't want to start on a downer so let's say that my opinion of it improved the more I played it.

