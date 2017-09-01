Fallout: Project Brazil becomes Fallout: New California

Crumbs, four years since we last posted about wildly ambitious Fallout: New Vegas prequel mod Project Brazil [ModDB page] and it’s still not finished. It is a mighty big project, adding a fully-voiced new campaign in a new wasteland. But hold strong! “We are beginning our final approach to releasing this gargantuan mod,” developers Radian-Helix Media said today, repeating that they expect to launch it later this year. They also revealed that it’ll actually be named Fallout: New California.

The mod focuses on folks from Vault 18, where Enclave traitors are hatching a dastardly plan and we spat out onto the surface in adventures that’ll shape the future.

“Vault 18 is at the heart of the California Wasteland high in the San Bernardino Mountains, and its legendary Wasteland Scouts have managed to keep its secrets safe for decades despite the wars raging beyond the great door. In their old age, their adventures have created a new generation to take their place… if their rebellious adopted kids survive the threat brewing within their own ranks. “You will face the New California Republic under president Wendell Peterson, the New Reno Mob’s Bishop Family, the remnant Shi Clans, The Enclave Leonidas Squadron, the Super Mutant Army, and the ‘legions’ of bloodthirsty Survivalist Raider Tribes that have allied together in the remote Athens-Tec Uranium Mine off the Long I-15.”

So off you and your rag-tag group of survivor chums go, figuring out your place in the world. And, somehow, setting it up for the events of New Vegas. That’s across a new story with new locations, new quests, new companions, and all that, all with voice acting.

Fallout: New California has been in development for almost eight years, started in October 2009. Radian-Helix released several short beta versions in 2013 but nothing since. But back in June, they showed a two-hour, five-part (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) look at its then-current alpha state. Here, this starts with a brief recap and coos at how much prettier parts have become over the years, then launches into gameplay.

The way Americans pronounce “twat” will never not feel like my ears are trying to swallow a tap.