Psychonauts is currently free on the Humble Store

As one of the last hoorah’s of Humble’s End of Summer Sale, the store is currently offering Tim Schafer’s classic mind-entering platform game Psychonauts absolutely free.
Psychonauts puts you in the body (and mind) of Raz, a telepath who dresses like a World War-era pilot and stumbles into a summer camp for kids with psychic abilities. Some fun (and occasionally deeply troubling) events unfold, with levels set inside the minds of some of the camp counsellors and other kids. We’ve written loads about it over the years, but instead of words here’s a screenshot gallery John made.
The free offer is live now and runs for 48-hours, coming to an end this coming Saturday. Oh, and here’s some words after all: John Walker once called this one Tim Schafer’s last great game.
All of this comes without any update as to where exactly Psychonauts 2 is in development, of course, so we’ll all just have to keep collectively crossing our fingers that it’s going to be good. Please be good.
14/09/2017 at 18:09 Michael Fogg says:
Noice! I’ll gladly revisit this classic without having to dust off the old disk.
14/09/2017 at 18:30 Drib says:
Who wants to bet Psychonauts 2 will, in fact, not be good?
14/09/2017 at 18:58 FurryLippedSquid says:
I think that’s a pretty safe bet. It will be competent and have brief moments where it shines, but ultimately an averagely shallow time.
14/09/2017 at 22:13 Banks says:
That seems like the slogan of every Double Fine game that came after Psychonauts. :(
They’ve half baked everything.
14/09/2017 at 22:37 Xocrates says:
Quite frankly, my favourite Double Fine games are all post-psychonauts. I’m not sure psychonauts is even in my top five.
All DF games are weird, unique, and flawed in their own way, and psychonauts isn’t any different.
14/09/2017 at 19:07 Yachmenev says:
Not sure why you would want to bet on that. To prove something? Some kind of weird need to say “told you so”?
Can’t think of any good reason for you shouldn’t hope that it becomes a great game.
14/09/2017 at 19:24 Crafter says:
some people are just broken :/
14/09/2017 at 22:03 Nucas says:
there has been a furious anti-tim-schaefer circle jerk online, especially on toilets like reddit, apparently because of the broken age kickstarter?
like to the extent that when pillars of eternity 2 started crowdfunding, the prevailing commentary was “looks good but i’m not going to support this because of tim schaefer.” who, apparently, is a member of fig’s board, and obsidian was using the fig platform to fund their game. this tenuous connection was sufficient cause.
i’m not sure, maybe there’s something more to it. he’s probably said nice things about women in video games too, that’s usually what triggers life-long ire from redditeers.
14/09/2017 at 18:38 baekhesten says:
Not complaining because it’s free but the first time I tried to buy it it told me I needed to be logged in to HumbleBundle… did that, it sent me to the homepage, I went back to the Psychonauts page, tried again, and it told me I needed my Steam account to be linked to HumbleBundle for this purchase. Did that, got sent to the homepage, went back to the Psychonauts page, finally it worked.
Just posting so people know how many barriers they have to stumble over. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, I promise.
14/09/2017 at 19:20 Crafter says:
haha.
We need a better word than free…
You do pay a price : you have to create and setup an humble bundle account.
IMO, this is a very low price for such a gem but you are still giving something in exchange.
14/09/2017 at 19:19 drucifer says:
Thanks!
14/09/2017 at 19:29 Catterbatter says:
I don’t give them money anymore, but I always show up for the giveaways. Does that make me a total hypocrite? “You’ve lost my business! Hey is that free?”
14/09/2017 at 20:17 Yachmenev says:
Nah, it just proves that you actually do have an interest in their games, but have for some reason, propably a weird one, taken a stance against them. Would guess the reason to something something internet drama.
14/09/2017 at 20:51 Catterbatter says:
Nah, I just had a terrible customer service experience. I feel like you’re hinting at the Freedom Bundle thing? If so, you’ve got the wrong idea :)