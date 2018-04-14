“Ken Levineless Bioshock in development at secret 2K studio.”

After Irrational Games was dismantled in 2014, the future of the Bioshock IP was left twisting in the wind. It certainly wasn’t going to fall on former studio head Ken Levine, as he departed to run a smaller studio called Ghost Story Games which would have nothing near the production scale required to take on a new time-period magic-potion exercise in the violence of political ideologies and/or golf. But as part of a much larger 2K expose written this week over at Kotaku, it appears news has leaked regarding a Bioshock title in development at a super secret 2K studio. Or at least, you know, previously super secret.
Jason Schreier’s Kotaku piece is a deep dive into the failures at Hangar 13, whose Mafia III seemed like the start of bigger and better things, and they had both a sequel and a spy game in pending development… when everything got shut down. The article on Hangar 13 is absolutely worth your time to see what’s going on in an industry spiraling from a lack of leadership. Somewhat buried in the piece are details regarding Parkside, a game I am intrigued to learn more about.
“Next door, a small group of people were working on a project code-named Parkside, quietly recruiting from across the video game industry for a game so secret, they wouldn’t even tell their colleagues at Hangar 13 about it,” the report says. “Word got out, though, that it was in fact a new game in one of the most interesting shooter franchises of the past decade: BioShock.”
“They’re trying to be really smart about figuring out what the core thing is,” one person involved with the project said. “They’re careful about not falling into the same problem every studio has, where they have too many people and nothing for them to do.”
What Bioshock looks like without Ken Levine is, uh, open-ended to say the least. And this is… you know… rumor mill stuff about a thing in pre-prod at best?
Admittedly, I thought these teasers from 2K in 2015 were for a Bioshock sequel, even though they turned out to be for XCOM 2. And… that started my obsession with wanting a Bioshock/XCOM game. 2K, I have many pitch documents drawn on cocktail napkins to send your way. Reach out to me, y’all.
14/04/2018 at 20:47 Darth Gangrel says:
I’ve only played the first one (repetitive, but fun) and now they’re already planning to do a fourth one!? This isn’t helping me to do less “backlog brooding”, but at least I’ve bought the Bioshock Collection a while ago, so I can go through the earlier games when I want to.
14/04/2018 at 20:54 SaintAn says:
Kotaku and especially that writer have a really bad reputation, so I’ll believe it when I see it.
14/04/2018 at 21:36 Sulpher says:
Jason Schreier has a ‘bad rep’? First I’ve heard of it.
14/04/2018 at 21:03 Crafter says:
Not sure that the fact that ken levine is not working on it is telling much to me.
The story is BS Infinite was a disaster IMO.
I am not blaming him personally : even though we tend to put figureheads in front of projects, this is a big team effort. However injecting new blood and humility to the mix sounds like a great idea.
14/04/2018 at 21:31 Hoot says:
Just let it die, man.
Bioshock was amazing, and it still is. Bioshock 2 was OK, Minerva’s Den was great, and it still is. Bioshock Infinite and Burial At Sea were good games with a convoluted story-line. You see the trendline there though? Aside from the Minerva’s Den blip the games got progressively worse, not better. That’s not to say they weren’t all good games, but the original is by far the best.
I think they’ve done pretty much all that can be done with the franchise and to push forward without the original creator or talent is just…madness. Mass Effect: Andromeda madness.
14/04/2018 at 21:38 malkav11 says:
Whatever they do with it, it shouldn’t be Yet Another Game in Rapture. It was a great setting, but a big part of the greatness was its originality. It’s not original anymore. We’ve been there. Three times now, actually!
14/04/2018 at 21:38 gummybearsliveonthemoon says:
“Ken Levineless Bioshock in development at secret 2K studio.”
PARKSIDE!
Alllll the people,
so many people,
and they splice in their hands
hand in hand through through their
Parkside