Stardew Valley 2 still isn't out of the question

Charming farming game Stardew Valley was great at launch and it just keeps getting better with each of the free updates. With yet another of the kind, Stardew Valley 1.5, currently in the works, I’ve wondered how we can expect continued development. Developer ConcernedApe says that he isn’t ready to commit to any specific next step for Stardew, but he’s also not ready to be done with it yet either. As for what could be coming in the future, neither Stardew Valley 2 nor more updates are out of the question.

“I definitely love Stardew Valley,” Eric Barone (ConcernedApe) says in an interview with Game Informer. “I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows?”



He clarifies that no, there isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2 in the works. Barone has been tossing around similar thoughts on continued Stardew updates versus Stardew 2 for years. If anything, it sounds like the idea is still just a sparkle in his eye. All the same, I have a real fondness for the far too many hours I’ve spent creating new farms outside Pelican Town and it’s nice to hear that Barone hasn’t grown weary of the place just yet. After over four years of creating more updates for Stardew, I certainly couldn’t judge him if he’s ready to be rid of it for a while.

As for what we know is coming in the next update, players have voted for banana trees to be added and Barone has announced that there will be “a significant new piece of endgame content“. Barone tells Game Informer that it’s important to him to make additions to multiple parts of the game when doing updates so there’s something new for all kinds of players.

“I’m very cautious about making changes to the base game,” Barone says, adding that he never wants to alter the game in ways that returning players would be shocked by. “There’s some new stuff in 1.5 that I think will be a good way for people to replay Stardew Valley and get a fresh experience, but it’s optional. If you’re new to the game, you’ll have the classic Stardew Valley experience. But if you’re are an experienced player, you have this option to play something fresh.”

Barone also says he views Stardew players as advisors giving suggestions but that in the end, he feels an update really needs to be something he wants for the game too. I’d be thrilled for a Stardew Valley 2, personally, but something totally new from ConcernedApe would be just as welcome. He’s also working on new solo projects, he says. Whichever way Stardew goes, it’s good to know Barone is committed to what he’s most interested in, rather than being steered by Stardew’s popularity.