Stardew Valley concert will take its delightful soundtrack on a world tour next year

Video game concerts are some of my favourite things in the world. Final Fantasy’s Distant Worlds, the NieR:Orchestra concerts, the Sonic Symphony - whatever particular series is your personal earworm, hearing music you’ve spent dozens or hours of hours listening to performed by a live orchestra can be incredibly moving and transformative. For those who feel that kind of connection with Stardew Valley, the engrossing farming-slash-romance-slash-dungeon-crawling sim is taking its OST on the road next year.

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons won’t just be a straight performance of the familiar tunes from the game, either. Developer and composer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has apparently curated a specific selection of the “most cherished” tracks from the soundtrack that will be freshly rearranged for performance by local chamber orchestras. Some of the tracks confirmed to make an appearance (or whatever the audio equivalent is - app-hear-ance?) will be Stardew Valley Overture, Spring (The Valley Comes Alive) and Dance of the Moonlight Jellies, with other surprises and deeper cuts promised.

As the name suggests, the setlist will follow the seasonal format of the game, divided into four seasons that also take inspiration from Stardew’s festivals and villagers. (Excuse me while I plug my ears for the Pierre section.)

Festival of Seasons will kick off its international tour with a performance in Los Angeles on February 17th next year, before passing through Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, Chicahe and St. Louis in the US.

Announcing the first ever Stardew Valley Concert Tour, "Festival Of Seasons". A selection of music from Stardew Valley, performed by a chamber orchestra. Cities and dates in the image below. Tickets available starting this Friday 10 am at https://t.co/zJTNHRlIUC pic.twitter.com/SbWrzGyuAc — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 10, 2023

Then it’s on to Toronto and Montreal in Canada during March, before passing through Melbourne and Sydney in April. UK fans will get their chance to hear the recital during April 29th’s London performance in Cadogan Hall, with subsequent dates in Korean capital Seoul and Bangkok yet to be announced.

Cosplay is encouraged, and you’ll be able to grab some exclusive merch too if you’re into that. Special guests for each performance have also been teased.

Tickets for most Festival of Seasons dates will go on sale this Friday, October 13th at 10am local time in each city. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it?