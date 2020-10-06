Geralt's rocking leather abs in The Witcher season 2

Netflix have shared a wee look at Geralt in the second season of The Witcher, and he’s certainly going hard on black leather. Even got leather pecs and leather abs this time. No leather nips, mind. While the live-action series is based primarily on the books, I hope this is the game’s influence being felt more, and Geralt will be forever swapping out his swords and jackets as he finds blueprints for new ones in bushes and holes. In one episode, he’ll walk into a blacksmith and just clang down twenty swords to cash in.

New armour, same witcher. Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in @witchernetflix Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Hx7UCpzrTW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 5, 2020

Netflix also blasted the blurb, look away if you don’t want a mild overview?

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

No word yet on when The Witcher season 2 will start. It does seems a third season is currently planned to follow, because one’s listed in the Writers Guild Of America’s directory (as spotted by Redanian Intelligence). The fact that this might be planned doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be made, mind. Netflix this week cancelled Glow season 4, and that was one they’d publicly announced last year renewing for a final season. Boo.

Netflix are also making a live-action miniseries set 1200 years before Geralt’s day, The Witcher: Blood Origin, as well as an animated series starring Vesemir, The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf. They’ve also cosied up to the folks who make the Witcher games, CD Projekt Red, to make a cartoon based on Cyberpunk 2077.