Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Devolver Digital have acquired Serious Sam developers Croteam

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st October 2020 / 6:59PM

Not-so-serious publishers Devolver Digital have announced today in a not-so-serious post that they’ve acquired Serious Sam developers Croteam. Seriously. Well, the tone of the announcement isn’t serious but it has seriously happened. It’s a business love story for the books.

“Croteam and Devolver Digital have partnered on dozens of games—from the frantic Serious Sam series to the award-winning The Talos Principle,” Devolver say. “Croteam and Devolver Digital have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married.” You can read the full announcement up there to get a recount of the apparent love story between Devolver and Croteam.

In typical Devolver fashion, they’ve been quite flippant about it, saying “Devolver has acquired Croteam…or maybe Croteam has acquired Devolver…who could really know at this point in the relationship.” All jokes aside, I’m pretty sure that—legally speaking—it’s got to be one way or the other. I think we can assume that Devolver have acquired Croteam. Sorry to spoil the fun marriage analogy.

Devolver say that in the future Croteam will be working on The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and an “original IP from Croteam”. They also add that “Croteam will of course keep total creative freedom”. This is where I’d make a bleak joke about the trajectory of a marriage if I were the sort but I’ll not wish financial fights on the businesses today.

I failed to squeeze in the Sam gags anywhere natural, so here: may they live happily ever aaaaaaAAAAAAAAAAfter!

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Serious Sam: Double D

Vested Interest

22

Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free on GOG until Wednesday

5

Try Google Stadia for free with nine games in a new trial

51

Croteam's anniversary Steam sale includes a bargain bin VR bundle

7

Latest articles

Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace brings cardboard spookings to PC next year

Catch the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest from now until Monday

The visual novel about axolotls is finished; is deeply weird and dark

Tank-bred

2

This 32GB Corsair RAM deal is cheaper than Amazon right now

2