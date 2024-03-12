Alleged leaked Spider-Man: The Great Web trailer shows off Insomniac's cancelled co-op spin-off

An alleged trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web has leaked online - Spider-Man: The Great Web being a cancelled Insomniac Games comicbook adaptation with a focus on co-op multiplayer. I am not going to embed the footage because I’m not sure if doing so would cause screaming Spider-Lawyers to crash through my window – best of luck finding tall objects to swing from in darkest West Yorkshire, webheads! - but I will do you the great honour of describing the footage below.

We first learned of Spider-Man: The Great Web from documents stolen from Insomniac during last year’s massive hack attack, by which point it had already been cancelled, presumably as part of Sony’s decision to cut back on live service projects. It was described as an action-adventure multiplayer open world game with in-game purchases. Some alleged concept artworks for the game also materialised over Xmas.

The so-called leaked trailer reveals the game to be a five-player affair set in New York City, with assorted Spider-friends like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Punk going up against such villains as Sandman, Rhino, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Vulture, Mysterio, Venom and Scorpion. The voiceover also makes mention of famed supervillain boyband the Sinister Six.

The story would apparently have involved multiversal portals, allowing Spider-peeps and Spider-foes from different dimensions to mingle freely in one big open world (Insomniac, it’s worth noting, has a pretty good track record for games featuring dimensional portals). The trailer shows off some appropriately out-there levels, including one that looks like a children’s storybook, though it’s all held together by the swinging mechanics and combat of Insomniac’s numbered Spider-Man games. We also get to see multiple Spider-chums duff up some loud men in tracksuits, which seems a bit like bullying.

One immediate point of comparison is Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game, which has not done too tremendously. Another point of comparison is Gotham Knights, which I thought was a solid-enough co-open worlder despite having an excess of Robins and busywork. Anyway, I’ve asked Sony for confirmation that the video is real, and will let you know immediately should it prove to be A MASSIVE FAKE.