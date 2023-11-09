If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Braid: Anniversary Edition will finally release next year with 15 hours of commentary

Time extend

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Braid: Anniversary Edition is finally on the way. Originally announced back in 2020 with a 2021 release date, the revision of the classic puzzle platformer will finally release on April 30th, 2024. Aside from completely re-painted artwork designed for modern resolutions, it also has fifteen hours of developer commentary.

The release date trailer for Braid: Anniversary Edition.

At its announcement, designer Jonathan Blow said that the aim was to create "the craziest, most-in-depth commentary ever put in a video game." It'll feature not just the developers' thoughts on the making of the game, but interviews with others on puzzle design generally, with the hope that it'll be a resource for those interested in making games themselves.

All of the new artwork was handpainted by original Braid artist David Hellman, and includes not only higher resolution backdrops but smoother animation on the protagonist and added points of interest within levels. The Anniversary Edition also features new sounds and music - many or all of the sound effects in the original came from a cheap sound library.

I'm curious how the 'commentary' works exactly given that Braid is only around five hours long. I guess it is a puzzle platformer about rewinding time, so perhaps it's only fitting that you should have to bend time to listen to the entire commentary while playing.

Anyway. World Of Goo anniversary edition with 30 hours of developer commentary when?

