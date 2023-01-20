If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom, please give us more Ace Attorney PC ports

Is there time to cry now that it's all over?

The main characters from the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (l-r): Phoenix Wright, Godot, Mia Fey, Maya Fey, Miles Edgeworth, Pearl Fey, and Franziska von Karma.

This past weekend, I ended an 18-month-long love affair. I managed to drag the experience out for all it was worth, but in the end, there was nothing to do but let go, and complete the fifth and final game in the Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection. And, oh, my heart, the post-game blues are real!

I was extremely late to the party when it comes to Capcom's long-running series of legal dramedy visual novels, which debuted all the way back in 2001. But I found my way here in the end, largely thanks to the aforementioned collection, which packages prettied-up versions of the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and its prequel duology The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles onto modern systems.

