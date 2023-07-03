If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chat about The Tartarus Key with us in the RPS Game Club today

Live from 4pm BST

Live
Alex, protagonist of The Tartarus Key, wakes up in the creepy mansion
I'm locked in here with you for the next RPS Game Club liveblog! From 4pm BST today, July 3rd, we'll be chatting about The Tartarus Key. Come prepared to talk about your favourite puzzles, the ones that stumped you, and the weird horror themes you liked best. I've thoroughly enjoyed making the team play a tough puzzle game, especially one that's intentionally retro and a bit spooky without being scary. So why not come and join in the discussion? Haha, that's a joke: you don't have a choice. As I said, you're locked in here unless you can find the Resident Evil-ass key I have hidden in here somewhere. See you at 4pm, when we'll be back to see how you're getting on.

