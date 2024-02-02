Citizen Sleeper 2 still has "around a year of development left", likely coming in 2025

When we published our most anticipated games of 2024 list last month, eagle-eyed readers may have noticed that there was one notable absence: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. Don't get me wrong - I'm still very much looking forward to continuing my journey through the Helion System in the follow-up to 2022's exquisite sci-fi RPG, but when developer Jump Over The Age first announced it last June, I got the sense it would take quite a bit longer than the next 12 months to come out. Now, Jump Over The Age has confirmed that, yep, "there's around a year left of development" to go on the game, putting its release firmly into 2025 territory.

"I know you’ve all been waiting for more info on the sequel, and while I can’t give you that today, I can promise that by the end of this year you will be very familiar with what the sequel plans to offer," Jump Over The Age wrote on their Substack newsletter last night.

"There’s around a year left of development, and already the sequel is looking bigger and more varied than the original. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do, and I ask you to be patient for a little while longer, as we prepare for our big reveal, and a few small teases between now and then too..."

Elsewhere in the newsletter, there was also an update on the Helion Dispatches text logs, which have been running as free monthly newsletters over the last six months as little extra story nuggets filling in some of the backstory between Citizen Sleeper 1 and 2. I've had a great time reading them since they started up (you can catch up here if you missed them), but alas, they'll be going on hiatus for the next little while, resuming again in the summer.

"Cyrene is going dark for a while, as the Pilgrim Seed tries to navigate Conway-controlled space, but she’ll be back for the second half of the season sometime this summer," Jump Over The Age said. "As Cyrene would say: to a free Helion. Now and forever."

In its place, Jump Over The Age said they hope to release a monthly development update on everything Citizen Sleeper more generally, so fingers crossed we'll get some extra nuggets of Starward Vector info as the months go on.

If you've yet to play Citizen Sleeper 1, it's currently on sale, with discounts of up to 30-50% off depending on your platform / region. You can get the full 50% off on Steam right now, for example (at least in the UK), bringing it down to an exceedingly reasonable £8.37. It's also on Game Pass still as well - and should be sticking around on the subscription service after the release of the sequel, too.