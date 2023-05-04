LudoNarraCon returns to Steam with over 35 demos and 140 discounts

Digital festival LudoNarraCon is back for its fifth year, showcasing games that are all about story-telling and narrative. It kicks off today, May 4th, at 10am PT/6pm BST and runs until next Monday, May 8th. The event is being hosted on Steam where you can sample 36 demos, enjoy discounts on over 140 games, and watch 15 panels through a livestream. Highlights this year include three ‘fireside chats’ with Ron Gilbert of Monkey Island fame, the designer of the OPUS series Scott Chen, and Life Is Strange: True Color’s staff writer Felice Tzehuei, who’s sitting down to chat with our lovely reviews editor Rachel.

More than 43 games will be exhibited over the next few days, showing off behind-the-scenes footage from already-released gems and upcoming titles. The list includes RPS favourites such as the dystopian point-and-clicker Norco, multiplayer monarchy sim King Of The Castle, and historical detective ‘em up The Case Of The Golden Idol. We’ll also get new looks from upcoming releases, most notably with Don’t Nod’s dimension-hopping Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie, and magical dating sim Wrestling With Emotions. Check the full list of demos here.

LudoNarraCon is organised by indie publisher Fellow Traveller, who are celebrating the announcement of Times And Galaxy this week. As an interplanetary reporter, you’ll be digging for the best scoops and building stories with the information that you find. It looks very cool and has a demo out now. The publisher also teased a “major announcement” about Suzerain later today, so fans of political scheming should keep their eyes peeled.

Fellow Traveller are also celebrating the first anniversary of Citizen Sleeper this week, too, which they published last year. Citizen Sleeper is also RPS’ Game Club pick this month, so be sure to join us in the coming weeks as we talk all about its dystopian world.

LudoNarraCon runs from today (May 4th) until Monday (May 8th), and you can see the whole thing on Steam. All the panels will be uploaded to Fellow Traveller’s YouTube channel after the festival, in case you can’t catch it live.