Join us for the next RPS Game Club liveblog this Friday

Ssssh, listen, I know today's the last day of May and I've scheduled this month's RPS Game Club liveblog for a day in June, of all things, but I'm away travelling at the moment and won't be back until late tomorrow. There's a chance I could be back tomorrow afternoon, but my flight was delayed coming out and I want to be absolutely sure I'm near a desk with a solid internet connection rather than trying to chat to you all on my phone, so Friday it is. Anyway! Enough about my travel woes. Come and join us for the next RPS Game Club on Friday June 2nd at 4pm BST / 8am PDT to come and chat all things Citizen Sleeper with us.

We'll be chatting about our favourite moments from the game, the best/most heartbreaking quests we did, the bits we *ahem* messed up slightly (ie: a lot), and we might even get into just how much we'd dig a completely mushroom-based economy in real life. I love a good Portobello, for instance, but would I try and brew my own liquor from it? I'm not so sure. But don't tell Tala that, though. As far as she's concerned, my Sleeper loved her homebrew shroom drink.

So bring your questions and your own spore-y anecdotes, and we'll have a great time. To help get you in the mood for it, too, here's a quick recap of the extra words we've written about Citizen Sleeper this month, as well as our review from when it came out last year. See you there!

In his Citizen Sleeper review, Brendan (RPS in peace) called it "a swish sci-fi RPG full of decent folk and just the right amount of scum." He also said it was a "stylish machine with a gooey human heart" at the centre of it.

Ed's not much one for reading lots in video games, but with Citizen Sleeper and its gentle list of tasks he's found a way into a genre he might not have visited otherwise.

Katharine's attempt at playing Citizen Sleeper's first DLC episode Flux did not go down very well, but you know what? That's okay. Honestly.

Rachel's love for Citizen Sleeper's rag-tag cast of nobodies and the sense of community they share is a sentiment she wants to see done more in games.