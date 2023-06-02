If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chat about Citizen Sleeper with us in RPS Game Club today

Live from 4pm BST

Live
Artwork and logo for Citizen Sleeper, showing an android looking up at a city bathed in red-pink light.
Image credit: Fellow Traveller
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

It's time for the next gathering of the RPS Game Club! From 4pm BST today, June 2nd, we'll be chatting about all things Citizen Sleeper - your favourite moments, your most heart-breaking questlines, and lots more. We've been having a swell time revisiting one of our favourite games from last year for this month's Game Club, and we hope you've had fun playing it as well. So why not come and join in the discussion? See you at 4pm sharp!

Coverage
Hey all! I've obviously raved about Citizen Sleeper before, but I had no expectations when I first played. Someone just said it was a bit TTRPG-y, so I went for a look and then lost an entire weekend. There's just something about rolling dice that gets me...

Hayden Hefford

Dez says: I wouldn't normally have played it, but thanks to the RPS Game Club, gave it a shot, and I loved it.

Glad you enjoyed it Dez! What was the most unexpected thing about it for you?

Katharine Castle

I first played Citizen Sleeper at the end of last year during a week's holiday. I think played it for about three days on the trot, but by the time I reached my first ending, I felt like I'd been on the Eye for three months. Absolutely loved it.

Katharine Castle

So how did everyone get on with Citizen Sleeper this month? Was it what you expected?

Katharine Castle

Welcome all! We'll be kicking off our Citizen Sleeper Game Club liveblog in just a few minutes, so settle into your space container and grab a cup of hot mushroom soup. We'll be starting shortly.

Katharine Castle

Comments
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch