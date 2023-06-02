Chat about Citizen Sleeper with us in RPS Game Club today
It's time for the next gathering of the RPS Game Club! From 4pm BST today, June 2nd, we'll be chatting about all things Citizen Sleeper - your favourite moments, your most heart-breaking questlines, and lots more. We've been having a swell time revisiting one of our favourite games from last year for this month's Game Club, and we hope you've had fun playing it as well. So why not come and join in the discussion? See you at 4pm sharp!
Hey all! I've obviously raved about Citizen Sleeper before, but I had no expectations when I first played. Someone just said it was a bit TTRPG-y, so I went for a look and then lost an entire weekend. There's just something about rolling dice that gets me...
Dez says: I wouldn't normally have played it, but thanks to the RPS Game Club, gave it a shot, and I loved it.
Glad you enjoyed it Dez! What was the most unexpected thing about it for you?
I first played Citizen Sleeper at the end of last year during a week's holiday. I think played it for about three days on the trot, but by the time I reached my first ending, I felt like I'd been on the Eye for three months. Absolutely loved it.
So how did everyone get on with Citizen Sleeper this month? Was it what you expected?
Welcome all! We'll be kicking off our Citizen Sleeper Game Club liveblog in just a few minutes, so settle into your space container and grab a cup of hot mushroom soup. We'll be starting shortly.
